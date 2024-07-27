More than 75% of wounded servicemen return to service after rehabilitation, - Ministry of Defence

After undergoing rehabilitation, more than 75% of wounded soldiers with injuries of varying severity return to service.

According to Censor.NET, citing Interfax-Ukraine, this was reported by Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Natalia Kalmykova at a briefing on the sidelines of the first annual international Congress on Military Medicine and Mental Health "Warrior: Life, Health, Combat Capability."

"We have a very high percentage of high-quality rehabilitation and return to service. This is also noted by our Western partners, those countries that have never had such experience, such a war as ours. These are more than 75% of the wounded. They have been injured with varying degrees of severity," she noted.

Read more: Officials of Ministry of Defense, Ukroboronprom and domestic specialized exporters impede activities of Defense Forces - media

Kalmykova also noted that today almost every healthcare facility has multidisciplinary teams and rehabilitation.

"As soon as treatment begins, rehabilitation begins immediately. This is not something that happens later. And rehabilitation is now implemented in all institutions, both civilian and military," explained the Deputy Minister.