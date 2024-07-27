State Department: Blinken warns China that US will continue to take action if it supports Russian defence industry

On July 27, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the sidelines of the ASEAN ministerial meetings in Laos.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the US State Department.

"The Secretary of State again expressed grave concern about China's support for Russia's defense industrial base and made clear that if China does not take steps to address this threat to European security, the United States will continue to take appropriate action to do so," the statement said.

As noted, both sides recognized the importance of maintaining open lines of communication in the coming weeks and months.

