Kh-59 missile and 7 out of 8 "Shaheds" were destroyed - Air Force

On the night of July 28, 2024, the enemy attacked with a Kh-59 guided air missile from the airspace over the Black Sea and 8 "Shahed" attack UAVs from Cape Chauda - Crimea.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Air Force Command.

As noted, the KAR Kh-59 and seven Shahed-131/136 UAVs were shot down by the forces and means of mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces and electronic warfare units of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. According to the Air Force, almost all air targets were destroyed in Odesa.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that the Russians had launched strike drones from the south.