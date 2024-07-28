Occupiers tried to break through our defenses in Ivanivske and Andriivka districts - General Staff

During the past day, July 27, 2024, 129 combat clashes were recorded at the front.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

Strikes on the territory of Ukraine

According to detailed information, yesterday the enemy launched two missile strikes against the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas using two missiles, as well as 74 airstrikes, including dropping 101 KABs. In addition, he carried out 4,883 attacks, 129 of them from rocket salvo systems.

The enemy carried out airstrikes in the areas of the settlements of Lyptsi, Hlyboke, Slobozhanske, Mali Prohody, Dementiivka, Borshchova, Ternova Vovchansk, Petropavlivka of the Kharkiv region; Lyman, Torske, Druzhba, Toretsk, New York, Ivanivka, Lysichne, Myrnohrad, Hrodivka, Oleksandropil, Kostiantynivka, Kurakhove, Halytsynivka, Vodiane, Urozhane, Novodarivka of the Donetsk region; Huliaypole, Mala Tokmachka, Kamianske, Piatykhatky of the Zaporizhzhia region; Burhunka, Kherson region.

Strikes at the enemy

Last day, the aviation, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces carried out 15 strikes on areas where enemy personnel were concentrated and also hit an artillery system, a radar station, and two air defense systems.

The situation in the Kharkiv region

According to the General Staff, the enemy continued offensive (assault) actions in the Kharkiv direction, a total of nine combat clashes took place. The fighting took place in the districts of Hlyboke, Tykhe, and Vovchansk settlements of the Kharkiv region.

In the Kupyansk direction, the number of combat clashes per day was three. Defense forces repelled enemy attacks in the Sinkivka area of ​​the Kharkiv region.

The situation in the East

The General Staff also informs that in the Lyman direction, our troops repelled 14 enemy attacks in the areas of Novoserhiivka, Kharkiv region, Makiivka, Nevske, Luhansk region; Terniv, Donetsk region.

In the Siversk direction, the Defense Forces repelled eight attacks in the areas of Verkhnokamianske and Spirne settlements.

"In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped six attempts by the enemy to break through the defenses of our defenders in the Ivanivskyi and Andriivka districts of the Donetsk region.

The enemy tried 28 times to break into our defenses in the Toretsk direction in the areas of Severne, Toretsk, New York, and Zalizne settlements," the message reads.

According to the General Staff, in the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders repelled 29 attacks in the areas of Novooleksandrivka, Vesele, Serhiivka, Yasnobrodivka, Vozdvizhenka, Tymofiivka, Novoselivka Persha, and Kalinovka settlements, where the enemy tried to dislodge our units from the occupied lines.

In the Kurakhove direction, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, and Paraskoviivka settlements, where the enemy tried to break through the defenses of our troops 18 times.

The situation in the South

In the Vremivka direction, the enemy made seven unsuccessful attempts to break through the defenses of our troops in the direction of Kostiantynivka and Rozdolne settlements of the Donetsk region.

In the Orihiv direction, four combat clashes took place in the area of ​​Mala Tokmachka and Novoandriivka, Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Dnieper direction, the enemy is trying to attack our positions in the island zone. During the past day, he carried out three unsuccessful attacks on the positions of the Defense Forces.

The situation in the North

In the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation has not changed significantly. No signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

On the border with the Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy maintains a military presence, conducts sabotage and intelligence activities, carries out shelling of populated areas from the territory of the Russian Federation, increases the density of mine and explosive barriers along the state border of Ukraine.

At the same time, our soldiers continue to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying troops, exhausting the enemy along the entire line of battle.

In general, the General Staff reminds that the losses of the Russian invaders last day amounted to 1180 people. Ukrainian soldiers also destroyed 13 tanks, 21 armored fighting vehicles, 51 artillery systems, two anti-aircraft guns, an air defense vehicle, 30 operational-tactical UAVs, two cruise missiles, and 72 vehicles of the occupiers.