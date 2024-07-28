War returned to Europe after aggression of Russian Federation against Ukraine. Europe and Asia need to stick together - Borrell

The High Representative of the European Union, Josep Borrell, said that the stability of Europe and Asia is threatened by conflicts, including the aggressive war against Ukraine, so they should stick together.

"In today's world of crises and confrontations, Europe and ASEAN must stick together. Conflicts threaten the stability of both regions: an aggressive war against Ukraine, unrest in the Middle East, and tensions in the Red and South China seas," Borrell wrote.

According to him, "war has returned to Europe after Russia's aggression against Ukraine."

"Peace is needed, but it must be fair and respect international law. Illegal arms transfers must stop. It further undermines the rules to which we are all committed by continuing this aggressive war," he said.

Borrell also noted that many countries are concerned about the high number of civilian casualties in the Gaza Strip.

"The unbearable suffering of the Palestinian people must end. A deal on the hostages must be reached now. And we must prevent a regional escalation. We cannot look away from this suffering," he added.

He also noted that it is necessary to ensure that the Indo-Pacific region remains "Pacific".

"The strength of the EU and ASEAN lies in uniting different nations," Borrell concluded.

