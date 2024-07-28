Southern defense forces destroyed 115 occupiers, 28 units of weapons and military equipment, and 3 ammunition storage points in one day

The defense forces of the south will continue to inflict fire damage on enemy locations, firing positions, and rears. During the day, 115 occupiers were destroyed.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was reported in the Defense Forces of the South.

It is noted that during the day, confirmation was received about the reduction in the number of enemy personnel by 115 people.

The Russians also lost 28 pieces of weapons and military equipment, including:

3 guns;

3 mortars;

5 units of automotive equipment;

2 reconnaissance UAVs;

1 electronic warfare station;

8 motorcycles;

1 complex of video surveillance;

5 boats.

Also, Ukrainian defenders destroyed 3 field ammunition storage points, 1 fuel and lubricant storage place, 1 UAV control point, 5 dugouts, 1 command and observation point, 3 generators, 1 observation point.

Also remind, that since the start of the full-scale invasion, Ukrainian soldiers have eliminated 574,690 Russian invaders.