Su-25 and UAVs of various types: 110 air targets of occupiers were destroyed during week by air defense units of Ground Forces

Air defense units of the Ground Forces destroyed 110 air targets of the Russians from July 20 to July 27, 2024.

This was announced by the commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Pavliuk, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, during the week from July 20 to 27, 2024, the Air Defense Forces of the Ground Forces destroyed 110 means of aerial reconnaissance and attack of the Russian troops.

Among them are 1 Su-25 aircraft and 109 unmanned aerial vehicles of various types:

"Shahed-131/136" UAV - 21 units;

"Orlan-10/30" UAV - 7 units;

Zala Air Force Base - 22 units;

"Lancet" UAV - 20 units;

"Supercam" UAV - 5 units;

UAV "Pryvit-82" - 30 units;

UAV "Blyskavka" - 4 units.

See more: Over week, 7916 Russian UAVs were suppressed by electronic warfare systems - Ground Forces. INFOGRAPHICS