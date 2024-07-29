Zelenskyy holds meeting on security and energy in Kharkiv region: Main focus - preparation for heating season
During his visit to Kharkiv region, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting on the security and energy situation.
According to Censor.NET, the head of state announced this on Telegram.
"The main focus is on preparing Kharkiv and the region for the heating season. There were reports on the operational situation, protection of energy sector facilities, overcoming energy shortages and providing heat and electricity in the autumn and winter," the president said.
