ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
7432 visitors online
News War
13 197 24

Defense Ministry supports draft law on private military companies

танк,зсу

The Ministry of Defense has supported the draft law "On International Defense Companies" with reservations.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Government Portal.

The draft law is authored by Servant of the People Serhii Hryvko. The draft law states that such companies will be able to operate exclusively abroad, but with registration and tax payments in Ukraine.

Such companies will be able to provide defense services.

"Defense services are services for training, tactical training, intelligence, escort, security of individuals and legal entities, property protection and other tasks," the text of the draft law says.

Read more: Ministry of Defence and General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine have no approach to rapid development of defence technologies - US Defence Innovation Council

Author: 

bill (263) Defense Ministry (1648)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 