Defense Ministry supports draft law on private military companies

The Ministry of Defense has supported the draft law "On International Defense Companies" with reservations.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Government Portal.

The draft law is authored by Servant of the People Serhii Hryvko. The draft law states that such companies will be able to operate exclusively abroad, but with registration and tax payments in Ukraine.

Such companies will be able to provide defense services.

"Defense services are services for training, tactical training, intelligence, escort, security of individuals and legal entities, property protection and other tasks," the text of the draft law says.

