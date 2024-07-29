Five armored vehicles have been approved for operational service since beginning of year - Ministry of Defense

In the first half of 2024, the Ministry of Defense codified and approved five models of armored vehicles for various purposes for operational service in the troops.

As noted, the list of samples that received the NATO nomenclature code includes products of domestic defense companies and models produced by foreign defense companies.

Wheeled armored personnel carriers, armored vehicles with enhanced mine protection, and a repair and recovery vehicle based on a tank chassis have been codified for the needs of the army. The armored repair and evacuation vehicle is equipped with special units and mechanisms for evacuating armored vehicles from the battlefield and carrying out repairs in the field.

According to the Main Directorate for Life Cycle Support of Arms and Military Equipment, in accordance with the "Instruction on the organization of the supply of arms, military and special equipment in the Ministry of Defense during the legal regime of martial law," the procedure for obtaining a NATO nomenclature code for a new model of weapons and military equipment has been reduced to 10 days.

Codified and included in the staffing table of military units, the sample of domestically produced weapons and military equipment is allowed to be purchased at the expense of the state budget and used in the Armed Forces.

