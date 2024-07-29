16 combat engagements in Pokrovsk direction, 5 more in Kostiantynivka and Vodiane areas - General Staff

The enemy continues active offensive actions, trying to break through the defense of our troops. The occupiers are making the main efforts in the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove directions. The defense forces are responding firmly to any activity of the occupiers.

In total, 99 combat engagements have already taken place since the beginning of the day.

Situation in the Kharkiv region

Kharkiv region is under attack by enemy aircraft. Today, terrorists dropped 18 KABs. They attacked the areas of Starytsia, Lozova, Vovchanski Khutory, Mali Prokhody, Izbytske and Prykolodne.

In addition, in the Kharkiv direction, the Russian occupiers stormed the positions of Ukrainian troops four times in the areas of Hlyboke and Vovchansk. They suffered losses and retreated.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy actively attacked the positions of our units near Stelmakhivka and Pishchane three times. He bombed the areas of Kupiansk and Petropavlivka. Ukrainian soldiers continue to hold steadfastly the defense.

Situation in the East

Today, in the Lyman direction, the invading army launched eight attacks on Ukrainian positions near Nevske, Makiivka and Terny. Six engagements ended without success for the enemy, two more are ongoing.

"The enemy is also active in the Siverskyi direction. Ukrainian defenders repelled two attacks near Ivanodaryivka, Spirne and Pereizne, and four attempts to advance were unsuccessful. The situation is under control," the statement said.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers made four assaults on the positions of our troops near Chasiv Yar, Dubovo Vasylivka, Klishchiivka and Hryhorivka. Two of them are still ongoing.

The General Staff also informs that the number of enemy attacks in the Toretsk direction has increased to 12 since the beginning of the day. The enemy is concentrating its efforts in the areas of Pivnichne, Zalizne and New York. Ukrainian troops repelled eight attacks, others are ongoing. Toretsk and the adjacent territories were bombed by the Russians - the enemy dropped 8 KABs.

"The Pokrovsk direction, as usual, witnessed the largest number of combat engagements. Today, the occupants, supported by bombers and attack aircraft, have already made 36 attempts to push our defenders from their positions in the vicinity of ten different settlements. The enemy is most active near Prohres, Novooleksandrivka, Tymofiivka and Zhelanne. The defense forces are holding back the attack and have repelled 20 enemy attacks so far. 16 battles are ongoing. Enemy aircraft dropped almost two dozen guided aerial bombs in the area and also fired from multiple rocket launchers near Oleksandropil and Novobakhmutivka," the General Staff emphasizes.

Fighting took place near Kostiantynivka, Antonivka and Paraskoviivka in the Kurakhove direction. As of today, 17 attacks by the occupying army have been stopped.

Situation in the South

In the Vremivka direction, Ukrainian troops repelled an enemy assault near Velyka Novosilka. Five more battles are currently taking place in the areas of Kostiantynivka and Vodiane. The occupants attacked with three anti-aircraft gunships near Katerynivka and used unguided aerial missiles near Novodonetske.

In the Orikhiv direction, the invaders made three unsuccessful attempts to advance near Mala Tokmachka. They were fiercely rebuffed. They launched more than fifty NARs in the direction of Kamianske and Myrne.

The enemy did not conduct any offensive actions in the Prydniprovskyi direction. Instead, it bombed the areas of Lviv, Tiahynka and Novotiahynka, using seven KABs.