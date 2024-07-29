No power cuts on July 30 - DTEK
There are no plans to cut off electricity in Ukraine tomorrow, July 30.
This was reported by the press service of DTEK, Censor.NET reports.
"July 30: no power cuts are planned. This is great news. According to information from Ukrenergo, Tuesday should go without power outages," the statement said.
