No power cuts on July 30 - DTEK

There are no plans to cut off electricity in Ukraine tomorrow, July 30.

This was reported by the press service of DTEK, Censor.NET reports.

"July 30: no power cuts are planned. This is great news. According to information from Ukrenergo, Tuesday should go without power outages," the statement said.

