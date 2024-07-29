Russian officials are looking for abducted Ukrainian children for "adoption" - Lubinets

Russian authorities are looking for Ukrainian children for further "adoption". Russia has launched a PR campaign for this purpose.

This was stated by the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets, Ukrinform reports, Censor.NET reports.

"The Russian authorities began a PR campaign where it became fashionable to steal a Ukrainian child... We began to receive information that representatives of the State Duma, the government, and regional leaders began to look for a Ukrainian child for the so-called "adoption," the ombudsman said.

Lubinets recalled that the first public case of abduction of a Ukrainian child was the story of the Russian Presidential Commissioner for Children's Rights Maria Lvova-Belova, who took a boy from Mariupol into her family. Also, two Ukrainian children ended up in the family of Russian State Duma deputy Sergei Mironov.

Read more: In September, 80,000 new children from Ukraine may enter Polish schools

Lubinets said that there had been repeated attempts to return the abducted Ukrainian children from the family of the Russian politician.

The Ombudsman noted that the Russians changed the children's names. And later, the family of Mironov probably decided to abandon one child, a boy named Ilya, because he was diagnosed with a disease.

"Here we saw a complete and finished criminal offense of abduction of two Ukrainian children. Their names were changed. Margarita Prokopenko became Marina Mironova. They changed her place of birth, her certificate... As for the boy Ilya, whom they took with Margarita, after he was examined in Moscow and found to have a disease, we assume that the Mironov family decided to abandon him because he was sick. But we cannot establish what happened to the boy... We cannot find out what happened to them and where they took him," Lubinets said.

According to Lubinets, Ukraine continues to work with partners to return other Ukrainian children who were abducted and are living in the families of representatives of the Russian authorities.

As a reminder, in March 2023, ICC judges issued arrest warrants for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and Russian Presidential Commissioner for Children's Rights Maria Lvova-Belova. The warrants were issued for the illegal deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia.