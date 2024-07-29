US defense companies have already signed 4-5 agreements with Ukraine on production of various types of ammunition and services - Pritzker

US defense companies already have 4-5 agreements with Ukraine, which have either been closed or are in the process of being implemented, for the production of various types of ammunition and services.

According to Censor.NET, with reference to Interfax-Ukraine, this was reported by the US Special Representative for Ukraine's Economic Recovery Penny Pritzker.

"Defense industry. We are working very closely with the Minister of Defense, the Prime Minister and others to help develop the defense industry in the country. And we have four or five deals that have either been closed or are in the process of being implemented for the production of various types of ammunition and services," she said.

She noted that all of this is essential to help Ukraine succeed in the war, as well as to prepare Ukraine for future supplies of such products to Europe and the world at large.

Pritzker also emphasized the prospects of the technology sector in Ukraine.

"I think employment in the tech sector has grown by 8% and will continue to grow," she said.

She said that the delegation had visited the InScience school, which prepares women for work in technology.

"It's clear that with more mobilization, engaging women in tech is a real opportunity, and there is a huge demand for these services," Pritzker said.

