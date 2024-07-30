Over last day, enemy lost large number of tanks and other armoured vehicles in Kurakhove sector, where they are trying to break through our defences - General Staff

Over the past day, 29 July 2024, 149 combat engagements were recorded at the frontline.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff.

Strikes on the territory of Ukraine

According to the updated information, yesterday the enemy launched a missile attack on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas using one missile, as well as 62 air strikes using 99 GABs. In addition, it made 4,588 attacks, including 110 from multiple launch rocket systems.

The aggressor carried out air strikes, in particular, in the areas of Lyptsi, Prykolodne, Vovchanski Khutory, Izbytske, Lozova, Mali Prokhody, Petropavlivka, Kupyansk, Starytsia in Kharkiv region; Siversk, Chasiv Yar, Oleksandro-Shultine, Oleksandropil, Novobakhmutivka, Vozdvyzhenka, Ivanivka, Hrodivka, Toretsk, Pokrovsk, Skuchne, Kostiantynivka, Yelyzavetivka, Vodiane, Katerynivka, Vuhledar, Novodonetske in Donetsk region; Kamianske and Myrne in Zaporizhzhia, and Lviv, Tiahynka and Novotiahynka in Kherson region.

Strikes on the enemy

Yesterday, the aviation and missile forces and artillery of the Defence Forces carried out 13 strikes on the areas of concentration of enemy personnel.

Ukrainian soldiers continue to actively inflict significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces, depleting the enemy's offensive potential along the entire frontline and in the rear.

We remind you that the total losses of the Russian invaders over the past day amounted to more than 1060 people. Ukrainian troops also neutralised 25 tanks, 38 armoured combat vehicles, 46 artillery systems, one MLRS, 27 tactical UAVs, 53 vehicles and six pieces of special equipment.

Situation in Kharkiv region

According to the General Staff, five combat engagements took place in the Kharkiv sector in the vicinity of Hlyboke and Vovchansk.

In the Kupyansk sector, the number of attacks increased to six over the last day. Ukrainian defence forces repelled the aggressor's assault near Novoosynove, Pishchane and Stelmakhivka.

Situation in the East

In the Lyman sector, the enemy attacked 13 times near Nevske, Makiivka, Terny and in the Serebryansky forest.

In the Siverskyi sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled nine assaults by Russian invaders near Ivanodaryivka, Verkhniokamianske, Pereyizne, Spirne and Vyimka.

According to the General Staff, in the Kramatorsk sector, the occupiers attacked six times in the areas of Hryhorivka, Chasiv Yar, Klishchiivka, Kalynivka and Bohdanivka.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy carried out 19 attacks near Druzhba, Pivnichne, Zalizne, New York and Toretsk.

"In the Pokrovsk sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces stopped 52 attacks over the last day. The enemy attacked in the vicinity of ten different localities. The most active attacks took place near Novooleksandrivka, Zhelanne and Prohres. It acted in the area with significant support from bombers and attack aircraft," the statement said.

It is also noted that in the Kurakhivka sector, our defenders repelled 21 assault attacks near Kostiantynivka, Paraskoviivka and Pobeda, where the enemy continues to try to break through the defences of our troops. The occupants lost a large number of tanks and other armoured vehicles in the sector yesterday.

Situation in the South

In the Vremivsk sector, the enemy made nine attacks on our positions near Vodiane, Velyka Novosilka and Kostiantynivka.

In the Orikhivsk sector, the occupants continue to try to drive Ukrainian units from their positions. Four Russian attacks were stopped in the area of Mala Tokmachka.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, three Russian attacks were unsuccessful. The aggressor suffered losses.

Situation in the North

No signs of enemy offensive groups forming in the Volyn and Polissia sectors were observed.

On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy maintains a military presence, shells settlements from the territory of the Russian Federation, and uses fpv drones for attacks.