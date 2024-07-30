Situation in energy sector has stabilised, - Shmyhal

The situation in the energy sector has stabilized due to the early completion of repairs at two nuclear power plant units and a drop in air temperature.

This was announced by the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"But we continue to prepare for the autumn-winter period and develop alternative sources of generation. We have already launched state support programs for the construction of distributed generation. There are first examples of lending to businesses and individuals to strengthen energy resilience.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a law abolishing import duties and VAT on energy equipment. The law came into force on July 27. Now, citizens and businesses can import power generators, inverters, batteries, charging stations, etc. on a preferential basis," Shmyhal said.

