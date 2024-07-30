Foreign Ministry on possibility of meeting between Zelenskyy and Xi Jinping: It’s too early to say

Ukraine and China have intensified their dialogue, in particular, work is underway to organize a meeting between the leaders of the two countries.

This was announced during a briefing by the spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Heorhii Tykhyi, Censor.NET reports citing RBC-Ukraine.

"The Ukrainian-Chinese dialogue is developing very dynamically, especially this year. And we are convinced that it will continue to develop at different levels, there will be more meetings and conversations," Tykhyi said.

The spokesperson added that work on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Xi Jinping is ongoing. At the same time, Dmytro Kuleba 's recent visit to China brought the talks between the two leaders closer.

"But it's too early to say when such a meeting will take place, when this agreement will be reached," Tykhyi added.

Earlier, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that following talks with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Guangzhou, he received a clear signal that China is not looking for "temporary solutions" but is working for a sustainable and strategic solution to the problem of the war against Ukraine launched by Russia.