European Commission will seek explanations from Hungarian authorities regarding simplification of entry for citizens of Russian Federation and Belarus

The European Commission will communicate with the Hungarian authorities to find out the extent of Budapest's decision to simplify entry for citizens of Russia and Belarus.

According to Censor.NET, citing Yevropeiska Pravda, this was stated by the European Commission spokesperson Anita Hipper.

As noted, the spokesperson was asked to comment on reports that Hungary, a member of the Schengen area, has eased visa requirements for citizens of Russia and Belarus.

Hipper replied that the European Commission will communicate with the Hungarian authorities to find out the specific scope of Budapest's decision and its compliance with European rules.

Read more: IOC refuses to suspend Russians and Belarusians who publicly support Russian war crimes from Olympics - Global Rights Compliance

"Russia is a security threat to the EU. All instruments at the level of member states and the EU must ensure the security of the European Union and take into account the security of the Schengen area as a whole," she said.

Gipper added that Hungary, when allowing third-country nationals to enter the Schengen area, is obliged to ensure that all requirements for entry are met.

"This applies not only to the availability of visas or valid residence permits, but also to the absence of red lists in the Schengen databases," she said.

Earlier it was reported that after Orban's visit to Moscow, Hungary simplified the conditions of entry for Russians and Belarusians.