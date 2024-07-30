Ukraine is ready for consultations with EU on Lukoil oil transit situation - Foreign Ministry

Ukraine is ready to take part in consultations on the situation with the transit of Lukoil oil, if the European Commission makes such a decision.

According to Censor.NET, citing RBC-Ukraine, this was stated at a briefing by the spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Heorhii Tykhyi.

The spokesman noted that Ukraine is cooperating with the European Union and other countries to counter Russian aggression, in particular through sanctions.

Tychyi also noted that the provisions of the NSDC decision, which, in particular, refers to sanctions against Lukoil, mention the commercial activities of this Russian company in Ukraine.

Read more: Hungary will block EU money to help Ukraine with weapons due to situation with transit of "Lukoil" oil - Szijjarto

"And I can only add that we reaffirm our readiness to join consultations under the early warning mechanism in accordance with the EU-Ukraine Association Agreement, if the European Commission makes such a decision to apply this annex," the Foreign Ministry spokesman added.

As a reminder, on July 18, Slovakia and Hungary announced that Ukraine had stopped the transit of Lukoil's oil through the Druzhba pipeline.

"Lukoil has been under sanctions in Ukraine since 2018, but they were limited - they only concerned the withdrawal of capital, restrictions on trade operations, and a ban on participation in the privatization or lease of state property. In June 2024, the National Security and Defense Council significantly expanded them, adding, among other things, a ban on transit.