Situation in Toretsk is very difficult, city is not prepared for defense - Butusov

The defense of Toretsk in Donetsk region collapsed in a few days, and the city itself is not ready for defense.

This was stated by Yurii Butusov, Editor-in-Chief of Censor.NET, on Radio NV air.

"The situation around Toretsk, or rather in Toretsk itself, is very difficult. The enemy continues to advance. The defense collapsed around the city in a few days. The defense lines and the city itself are not prepared for defense. There are no equipped and organized positions in it. Not a single brigade was sent there in time. They threw the 32nd Mechanized Brigade into a counterattack. The people are doing their best according to the level of training and coordination they have managed to acquire there," he said.

"A miracle will not happen. If you throw troops that have not been trained and organized in full, into counter battles on a wide front against an advancing enemy, you will not stop the enemy. The enemy is stopped by an organized defense line, which they do not have time to prepare," Butusov emphasized.

If we do not start preparing the defense line behind Toretsk and do not deploy reserves there in time, he noted, we will end up with what happened in other cities in Donbas that were lost.

Read more: Information about Russians entering Toretsk is not true - CCD