Occupiers tried 12 times to break through our defenses in Chasiv Yar area, 48 attacks were repelled in Pokrovsk direction - General Staff

During the past day, July 30, 2024, 144 combat clashes were recorded at the front.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

Strikes on the territory of Ukraine

According to detailed information, yesterday the enemy launched one missile strike against the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas using one missile, as well as 85 airstrikes, including dropping 141 anti-aircraft missiles. In addition, he fired 4,352 shots, 90 of them from rocket salvo systems.

The enemy carried out airstrikes in the areas of the settlements of Lyptsi, Hlyboke, Vovchanski Khutory, Izbytske, Kreidianka, Ternova, Vovchansk, Hlushkivka, Kolesnikivka, Pischane of the Kharkiv region; Lyman, Siversk, Oleksandro-Shultine, Druzhba, Shcherbynivka, Toretsk, New York, Ivanivka, Novodonetske, Oleksandropil, Skuchne, Mykolaivka, Hrodivka, Ivanivka of the Donetsk region; Omelnyk, Novoandriivka, Novodanilivka of the Zaporizhzhia region; Sukhanov, Virivka, Tiahynka, Novotiahynka, Kherson region.

Hit the enemy

Last day, the aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces made seven strikes on areas where the enemy's personnel were concentrated and also hit an anti-aircraft vehicle, three ammunition warehouses, and a warehouse of the enemy's material and technical equipment.

Our soldiers continue to actively inflict casualties on the occupying forces in manpower and equipment, in particular in the deep rear.

It is recalled that in general, the losses of the Russian invaders of the past era amounted to 1,060 people. Ukrainian soldiers also destroyed nine tanks, 20 armored combat vehicles, 30 artillery systems, one MLRS, an air defense vehicle, 21 operational-tactical UAVs, a cruise missile, 52 vehicles, and one unit of special equipment of the occupiers.

The situation in the Kharkiv region

As noted, in the Kharkiv direction, the enemy continued offensive (assault) actions, a total of six combat clashes took place. Fighting took place, in particular, in the areas of Tykhe and Vovchansk settlements of the Kharkiv region.

In the Kupiansk direction, the number of combat clashes per day amounted to seven. The defense forces repelled enemy attacks in the area of ​​Pischany and Stelmakhivka, Kharkiv region.

The situation in the East

According to the General Staff, in the Lyman direction, our troops repelled 18 enemy attacks in the areas of Makiivka, Nevsky, Luhansk region, and Serebrianka Forest.

In the Siversk direction, the Defense Forces repelled four attacks in the areas of Verkhnokamianske, Pereiizne, and Viimka settlements.

It is also reported that in the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian soldiers stopped 12 enemy attempts to break through the defenses of our defenders in the Chasiv Yar area of ​​the Donetsk region.

"The enemy tried 23 times to wedge into our defenses in the Toretsk direction in the areas of Severne, Toretsk, New York, and Zalizne settlements.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders repelled 48 attacks in the areas of Novooleksandrivka, Vesele, Serhiivka, Zhelanne, Yasnobrodivka, Vozdvizhenka, Ivanivka, Timofiivka, and Kalinovka settlements, where the enemy tried to dislodge our units from the occupied lines," the report says.

In the Kurakhiv direction, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Kostiantynivka, and Paraskoviivka settlements, where the enemy tried 16 times to break through the Ukrainian defensive positions.

The situation in the South

In the direction of Vremivka, the enemy made five unsuccessful attempts to break through the defense of our troops in the direction of Stepova Novosilka, Donetsk region.

In the Orihiv direction, five combat clashes took place in the areas of ​​Mala Tokmachka, Robotyny, and Novoandriivka of the Zaporizhzhia region.

The situation in the North

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the operational situation has not changed significantly. No signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

On the border with the Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy maintains a military presence, conducts sabotage and reconnaissance activities, and conducts shelling of populated areas from the territory of the Russian Federation.

