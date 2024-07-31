Russian fuel export ban prolonged for September-October - Russian Mass Media

Russia has decided to extend the ban on the export of gasoline for September-October 2024.

Censor.NET informs with reference to the Russian mass media, this was stated by the first deputy head of the Ministry of Energy of the Russian Federation.

"A fundamental decision has been made to extend the ban on the export of gasoline from Russia for September-October," his propaganda publications quoted him as saying.

We will remind you that in the fall of 2023, against the backdrop of the fuel crisis, a ban on the export of oil products was introduced in Russia. After the attacks on Russian refineries on March 1, 2024, exports were introduced for the second time. The ban was supposed to last for 6 months, but it was suspended in May 2024, declaring that the situation had stabilized.

