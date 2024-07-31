Almost 20 samples of grenade launchers have been approved for operation in Armed Forces of Ukraine - Ministry of Defence

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, the Ministry of Defence has allowed almost 20 samples of grenade launchers to be used in the Armed Forces.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Defence.

Countries producing the grenade launchers: Ukraine, the United States, Germany, Turkey, Canada and Sweden.

"The combat capabilities of the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have been enhanced by under-barrel, hand-held, automatic and multi-shot semi-automatic grenade launchers of various calibres. Most of these weapons are of 40 mm calibre. However, there are also more powerful ones with a calibre of 84 mm, in particular, the Carl Gustaf universal reusable Swedish grenade launcher," the Ministry of Defence explained.

