Ukraine should be able to strike military targets inside Russia - MFA

The only solution that makes it possible to protect Ukrainian cities from Russian shelling is to give Ukraine the opportunity to attack military facilities on Russian territory.

As reported by Censor.NET, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine stated this, commenting on the nighttime massive strike of the Russian Federation on July 31.

"This night, Russia carried out one of the largest drone attacks to date, using almost a hundred Shahed drones. In addition, one missile was fired from the temporarily occupied part of the Kherson region. Ukrainian defenders successfully shot down all 89 drones," the message reads.

Read more: China assures that it has not provided and will not provide weapons to Russia - Foreign Ministry

"When the enemy targets our cities, the only solution is to push them back. Ukraine must be able not only to repel Russian attacks, but also to strike military facilities inside Russia, from where these attacks are taking place," the ministry insists.

It will be recalled that the Air Defense Forces destroyed 89 UAVs and one missile, which the Russian Federation used to attack Ukraine at night on July 31. 13 houses in 4 districts of the region were damaged as a result of the night attack of "Shaheds" in Kyiv region.