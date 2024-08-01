Hottest situation remains in Pokrovsk sector, 156 combat engagements in frontline over the last day - General Staff

Over the past day, Russian invaders attacked the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces at the Kharkiv, Kupyansk, Lyman, Siversk, Kramatorsk, Toretsk, Pokrovsk, Kurakhiv, Vremivka and Prydniprovskyi directions.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in the morning report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Shelling of Ukraine

According to the updated information, yesterday the enemy launched two missile attacks on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas using five missiles, as well as 77 air strikes, dropping 103 GABs. In addition, it carried out more than 4,600 attacks, including 104 from multiple launch rocket systems.

The aggressor carried out air strikes in the vicinity of populated areas, including Popivka in Sumy region; Slobozhanske, Lyptsi, Vilcha, Horiane, Velykyi Burluk, Vovchansk, Pidseredne in Kharkiv region; Lyman, Yampil, Makiivka, Chasiv Yar, Shcherbynivka, Druzhba, Toretsk, Kurdiumivka, New York, Mykolaivka, Novohrodivka, Zhelanne, Ivanivka, Panteleimonivka, Hrodivka, Vozdvyzhenka, Novozhelanne, Memryk, Oleksandropil, Hannivka, Trudove, Vodiane, Veselyi Hai, Yelyzavetivka, Storozhove, Blahodatne, Novodonetske, Staromayorske, Urozhaine in Donetsk Oblast; Lobkove, Zaporizhzhia region; Novokamianske, Stepove, Chervonyi Yar, Kherson region.

Hostilities in the East

In the Kharkiv sector, the number of attacks in the last 24 hours totalled eight. Defence forces repelled enemy assaults near Tykhyi and Vovchansk.

In the Kupyansk sector, eight combat engagements took place near Stepova Novoselivka, Kolesnikivka, Berestove, Stelmakhivka and Andriivka.

In the Lyman sector, the enemy attacked 14 times near Makiivka, Nevske and Novoserhiivka.

In the Siverskyi sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled four assault attacks by Russian invaders near Verkhniokamianske, Ivan-Daryivka and Vyimka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, 10 battles took place in the areas of Ivanivske, Chasiv Yar, Bohdanivka and Andriivka.

In the Toretsk sector, 26 firefights took place near Pivnichne, New York, Toretsk and Zalizne.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled 55 attacks in the areas of Vozdvyzhenka, Zhelanne, Serhiivka, Panteleimonivka, Novooleksandrivka, Ivanivka, Lysychne, Tymofiivka, Karlivka, Kalynove and Hrodivka.

In the Kurakhove sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces stopped 13 attacks near Krasnohorivka, Zhelanne, Karlivka, Heorhiivka and Paraskoviivka, where the enemy tried to break through the defences of our troops.

In the Vremivsk sector, Russian troops conducted 12 assaults near Velyka Novosilka and Vodiane.

Situation in the South and North

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, six hostile assaults on the left bank of the Dnipro failed.

The situation in the Huliaipillia and Orikhivsk sectors remained unchanged. In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of enemy offensive groups were detected.

On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy maintains a military presence, conducts mortar and artillery shelling of settlements from the territory of the Russian Federation, and increases the density of minefields along the state border of Ukraine.

At the same time, our soldiers continue to actively inflict significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces, exhausting the enemy along the entire frontline.

Strikes on the enemy

In total, the Russian invaders suffered 1,370 casualties over the last day. Ukrainian troops also neutralised nine tanks, 42 armoured combat vehicles, 33 artillery systems, one MLRS, 115 tactical UAVs, 77 vehicles and 16 pieces of enemy special equipment.

Yesterday, the aviation, missile forces and artillery of the Defence Forces conducted 18 strikes on the areas of concentration of enemy personnel and weapons, and also destroyed five command posts, two air defence systems, a communications centre, three ammunition and fuel depots, as well as another important occupant's facility.