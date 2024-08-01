Russians set up ammunition load depot in middle of residential quarter of Mariupol - Andriushchenko. PHOTOS
The Russian invaders in the occupied Mariupol have set up an ammunition depot in the middle of a residential quarter.
This was announced by the mayor's advisor Petro Andryushchenko, Censor.NET informs.
"The Russians have set up another warehouse with ammunition load in the middle of a residential block on Torhova Street. Another war criminal. Another proof of the standard "human shield" tactics. Makes an air strike impossible. Almost. However, it does not exempt from arson. Ok. It worked in Hranitne, let's try it here?" he noted.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password