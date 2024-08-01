ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11875 visitors online
News War
2 104 14

Russians set up ammunition load depot in middle of residential quarter of Mariupol - Andriushchenko. PHOTOS

The Russian invaders in the occupied Mariupol have set up an ammunition depot in the middle of a residential quarter.

This was announced by the mayor's advisor Petro Andryushchenko, Censor.NET informs.

"The Russians have set up another warehouse with ammunition load in the middle of a residential block on Torhova Street. Another war criminal. Another proof of the standard "human shield" tactics. Makes an air strike impossible. Almost. However, it does not exempt from arson. Ok. It worked in Hranitne, let's try it here?" he noted.

See more: Occupiers are transferring reserves from Zaporizhzhia region to Toretsk and Chasiv Yar districts - Andriushchenko. PHOTOS

Росіяни облаштували склад БК посеред житлового кварталу в окупованому Маріуполі
Росіяни облаштували склад БК посеред житлового кварталу в окупованому Маріуполі

Author: 

Mariupol (1124) occupation (1867) Petro Andriuschenko (245)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 