Russians set up ammunition load depot in middle of residential quarter of Mariupol - Andriushchenko. PHOTOS

The Russian invaders in the occupied Mariupol have set up an ammunition depot in the middle of a residential quarter.

This was announced by the mayor's advisor Petro Andryushchenko, Censor.NET informs.

"The Russians have set up another warehouse with ammunition load in the middle of a residential block on Torhova Street. Another war criminal. Another proof of the standard "human shield" tactics. Makes an air strike impossible. Almost. However, it does not exempt from arson. Ok. It worked in Hranitne, let's try it here?" he noted.

