White House refuses comment on transfer of F-16 fighters to Ukraine: You need to talk to Ukrainians

The White House does not comment on the transfer of F-16 fighters to Ukraine.

This was stated by the representative of the National Security Council of the White House, John Kirby, informs Censor.NET with reference to the EP.

"You need to talk to the Ukrainians. Of course, I will not talk about weapons capabilities. I just want to remind you that as we said before, and we said it at the NATO summit, that the process of transferring the F-16 to Ukraine is moving forward. We said that the planes will be ready for operations by the end of the summer. There is no reason to doubt that," he answered journalists' questions about the delivery of F-16s to Ukraine.

It will be recalled that the day before Bloomberg reported that Ukraine received the first delivery of F-16 fighter jets promised by the allies. In turn, The Telegraph reported that Ukraine had already made its first combat sorties on F-16 fighters. So far, the planes transferred by the Allies have been used as anti-aircraft defense.

Read more: Most countries want Russia’s participation in second peace summit, so we can’t be against it - Zelenskyy