Enemy continues its rotation in Vovchansk, increases number of drones in area of ​​Sotnytskyi Kozachok in Kharkiv region - OTG "Kharkiv"

In the Kharkiv direction, the Russian invaders carry out mining in the area of deep In Vovchansk, preparations are being made for assault operations.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported in the OTG "Kharkiv".

"In the area of ​​the settlement of Hlyboke, the enemy carried out evacuation measures. It carries out mining in the possible directions of the advance of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, prepares assault groups for offensive actions.

In Vovchansk, he conducted an internal rotation of the assault groups of the 138th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade of the 6th Army. In the nine-story quarter, the personnel of the 4th volunteer assault brigade prepares for assault operations. In the area of ​​the aggregate plant, medicines and food products are supplied using UAVs. In the area of ​​Sotnytskyi Kozachok, the Russian occupiers are expanding the control and communication system, increasing the use of reconnaissance UAVs. During the past 24 hours, 8 combat clashes took place," the message reads.

As noted, the enemy carried out 10 airstrikes, using 16 air defense systems. He aimed at the areas of the settlements of Lyptsi, Slobozhanske, Horyane, Velyky Burluk, Vilcha. The occupiers struck 32 kamikaze drones and fired 477 shots at the positions of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

The loss of positions of the Ukrainian troops was not allowed, the press service noted.

In addition, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to destroy the manpower, weapons, and military equipment of the Russian occupiers. So, over the past day, the Defense Forces destroyed 127 occupiers, one was taken prisoner, in the operational zone of the OTG "Kharkiv". Destroyed and damaged are 38 units of the enemy's weapons and military equipment, 62 enemy personnel shelters, and 1 ammunition storage point.