Russians lose about thousand people killed and wounded every day - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the Russian army is losing about a thousand soldiers every day in the war against Ukraine.

"They have been losing a thousand people a day for the last three or four weeks. Do you understand what they have come to? Imagine losing a thousand people a day. Wounded and killed. They are crazy people (crazy people. - Ed.) absolutely. They are inadequate people "Putin is crazy. Can you kill a thousand people a day?" the president said.

According to Zelenskyy, under such circumstances, the situation should be resolved not by the number of military personnel, but by quality training.

"If the person opposite, Putin, is ready to spend a thousand already a day, then if there is another year of war, then he will lose 300 thousand. He already has more than 500 thousand killed and wounded. This is what is happening to you. ...

We must understand that there are not enough boys on the battlefield because they are in training centers. They cannot be immediately thrown onto the battlefield after mobilization. Our guys have to spend at least 2 months, training, etc. Some train longer. Therefore, replenishment will be in those brigades where there is not enough personnel," he added.

