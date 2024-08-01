US concerned about Russian troop advance in Ukraine - Austin

Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin said that the United States is concerned about the progress of Russian occupation forces in Ukraine.

"Austin said that the United States is concerned about the progress of the Russian Federation in Ukraine, to which Washington will continue to provide security assistance," Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

At the same time, he noted that he was inspired by Ukraine's ability to attract more people to join its army.

"I praise what the Ukrainians continue to do to ensure that they can stand up," Austin said.

"Ukrainians are very determined people," he added.