Ukraine’s sanctions against Russian companies do not threaten Slovakia’s energy security - Shmyhal

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal invited the newly appointed Slovak ambassador to Ukraine Pavel Vizdal to a meeting, where he explained that Ukraine's sanctions against Russian companies do not pose a threat to Slovakia's energy security.

"I invited the newly appointed Slovak Ambassador to Ukraine Pavel Vizdal to the meeting.



I reiterated that Ukraine's sanctions against Russian companies do not pose a threat to Slovakia's energy security. We remain a reliable partner and do not violate the Association Agreement with the EU in any way.

At the same time, Russia continues to engage in energy blackmail. Any dependence on Russian oil, gas or other goods is a huge risk for absolutely all European countries. That is why the EU has given recommendations and tools to all member states to diversify their supplies.



Together with European partners, we are ready to implement projects that will strengthen the energy security of Ukraine and the EU.



We will also be working on a plan for joint consultations between the governments of Ukraine and Slovakia, which we plan to hold in October.

We continue our cooperation within the framework of the "new pragmatism" policy, which will allow us to bring relations between Ukraine and Slovakia to a new level," he wrote.