Russia’s losses in July amounted to more than 35 thousand servicemen and 300 tanks - Pavliuk. INFOGRAPHICS

Last month, Ukrainian defenders killed more than 35 thousand Russian occupiers. In July, the invaders also lost 300 tanks.

This was announced by the Commander of the Ground Forces Oleksandr Pavliuk on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"In July 2024, enemy losses amounted to about 35680 personnel," Pavliuk said.

Also, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed:

300 tanks;

653 armored combat vehicles;

1520 artillery systems;

21 MLRS;

33 air defense systems;

2103 units of vehicles;

265 units of special equipment;

In addition, Ukrainian defenders shot down three aircraft, as well as 1,348 UAVs and 74 enemy missiles.

Read more: Enemy is most active in Pokrovsk direction: 36 combat engagements started here today - General Staff