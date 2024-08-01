British Defense Secretary Shepps on F-16s in Ukraine: Pivotal moment in fight against Putin and his Su-35

British Defense Secretary Grant Shepps has commented on the arrival of the first F-16 fighters in Ukraine.

He wrote about this in the social network X, Censor.NET reports.

"F-16s arriving in Ukraine mark a pivotal moment in the fight against Putin and his Su-35. With the first group of Ukrainian pilots graduating from the Royal Air Force (training at the Royal Air Force - ed.) in March, Britain and allies must continue to do everything possible to support Ukraine in its battle for the skies," Shepps wrote.

This is how he commented on an article in The Telegraph that F-16 fighter jets had finally arrived in Ukraine.