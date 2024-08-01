General Staff has considered proposals that would allow military unit commanders to call up volunteers without TCR involvement

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has proactively considered proposals for amendments to the "Procedure for Conscription of Citizens for Military Service during Mobilization and for a Special Period".

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the official Facebook page of the General Staff.

These proposals allow commanders of military units to conscript persons liable for military service who have expressed a desire to serve without the participation of territorial centers for recruitment and social support.

It is noted that the implementation of the relevant changes will allow:

to simplify the mechanism of attracting citizens for military service under mobilization;

for commanders of military units to select and call up for military service personnel who are motivated to defend their homeland;

persons liable for military service can choose vacant positions in military units, including those with related civilian specialties or skills;

persons liable for military service can choose vacant positions in military units, including those with related civilian specialties or skills; to mitigate the risks for citizens to be called up through the TCR and SS to other military units (not of their own choice).

Read more: In Kharkiv, employee of TCR promised not to hold mobilization measures in one of restaurants for $1500 and discount