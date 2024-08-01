Peskov on possibility of negotiations: "No summit with Russia is being prepared yet"

Russian President's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia is allegedly "open" to negotiations to end the war in Ukraine, but that no peace summit with Russian participation is currently being prepared.

According to Peskov, Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin has allegedly "repeatedly declared" that Russia is open to negotiations to end the war in Ukraine, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrainska Pravda.

Putin's spokesman also expressed his readiness to "talk" with the Ukrainian authorities, but in the Kremlin's view, they "cannot be trusted." Peskov also complained that "Russia sees vague talk about the possibility of negotiations, which are not followed by specifics."

Speaking about the idea of Russia's participation in the second Peace Summit, Peskov noted that "no summit with Russia's participation is being prepared yet," Peskov said.

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that most countries in the world want Russia to participate in the second Peace Summit, and therefore "Ukraine cannot be against this initiative."