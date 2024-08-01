Russia plans to convene meeting of UN Security Council over supply of F-16s to Ukraine

The aggressor country Russia intends to initiate a meeting of the UN Security Council in August to discuss the supply of Western F-16 fighters to Ukraine.

This was reported by hromadske with reference to the TASS propaganda agency, which quoted a statement by the First Deputy Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the UN Dmitry Polyansky, Censor.NET reports.

"We will definitely hold such a meeting in August. There is no urgency here, because the information is received and clarified every day, and we must also prepare for it well," the representative of the aggressor state said.

He also said that Russia plans to raise the issue of supplying Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets at meetings convened by Western countries.

As a reminder, Russia held the presidency of the United Nations Security Council last month. On July 25, the Russian Federation convened a meeting of the Security Council to "condemn" military assistance to Kyiv to counter Russian aggression. Ukraine refused to participate in the meeting.

Read more: F-16 planes will not be able to significantly affect "pace of developments at front" - Peskov

F-16 in Ukraine

On Wednesday, July 31, Bloomberg reported, citing sources, that the first F-16 fighter jets had arrived in Ukraine. This was also reported by other American media.

This information has not yet been officially confirmed.

The White House avoided answering the question about the transfer of the first batch of F-16s to Ukraine, but emphasized that the F-16s would be ready for flight operation in Ukraine by the end of the summer.

The Times later reported that the Ukrainian Armed Forces had received six American F-16 fighter jets, provided by the Netherlands.

Read more: White House refuses comment on transfer of F-16 fighters to Ukraine: You need to talk to Ukrainians