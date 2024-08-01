Ministry of Education: More than 80% of Ukrainian schools have generators, but they are not enough for appropriate education

More than 80% of Ukrainian schools are equipped with generators, and local governments continue to purchase them.

This is stated in the response of the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine to the request of hromadske, Censor.NET reports.

"These generators are not enough to fully organize the educational process using all the necessary equipment, but they may be enough for face-to-face meetings between teachers and children," the agency said.

It should be noted that the Ministry of Education and Science plans to return as many children as possible to full-time education in schools next school year. They point out that this is the best option in the context of power outages, because "children will be in the same conditions, not at home with different schedules of power outages."

When asked about what education will be like in the face of prolonged power outages, the Ministry points out that schools have the autonomy to flexibly organize the educational process depending on the situation.

In schools that do not yet have shelters or where the security situation does not allow for face-to-face learning, the circumstances will be more difficult, the ministry says. They are considering asynchronous distance learning.