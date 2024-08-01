Zelenskyy on invitation to attend Olympics in Paris: Now is tense moment in east

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that French President Emmanuel Macron had invited him to attend the opening and closing ceremonies of the Olympic Games in Paris, but due to the difficult situation in Ukraine, he did not go to the event.

"Sometimes I leave Ukraine, I have certain meetings abroad, but now it is a tense moment in the east of the country, a difficult situation. The Russians are striking at us, they don't care about the Olympics or not, and I think I can't afford to open such an event," the president said in an interview with French journalists, Censor.NET reports with reference to ZN.UA.

He noted that despite the fact that the Olympic Games are sometimes called a political event, it is primarily a holiday for athletes. He added, however, that for the Ukrainian team it was not a holiday, but a victory, that they were able to take part in the Olympics in the midst of the war.

"But I'm just not really in a mood for holidays now. And it is unlikely that I will be able to attend the closing ceremony," Zelenskyy concluded.