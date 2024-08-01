Situation on battlefield in operational area of OTG "Kharkiv" shows signs of escalation - spokesman Sarantsev

The military says the situation in the north of Kharkiv region has escalated.

This was reported by Vitalii Sarantsev, a spokesman for the Kharkiv Operational and Tactical Group of Troops, on the air of the United News telethon, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"The situation in the operational area of the Kharkiv OTG remains difficult, tense and shows signs of escalation," he said.

In particular, Sarantsev informed that in Vovchansk the enemy is conducting an internal rotation of assault groups, preparing the personnel of the 4th Volunteer Assault Brigade for assault operations. Street fighting continues in the city. The enemy is trying to frontal assault in the center, as well as to advance from the flanks.

Near the village of Tykhe of the Vovchansk community, assault groups of the 1st assault company of the enemy's 83rd separate airborne assault brigade were spotted moving to the front lines.

In the area of Starytsia village of Vovchansk community, the enemy is redeploying personnel to replenish the current lack of manpower. In particular, it has begun preparations to relocate units of the 22nd motorized rifle regiment of the 72nd motorized rifle division of the 44th army corps of the Russian Armed Forces from the temporarily occupied territory of Luhansk region.

Near the village of Hlyboke, Kharkiv district, the enemy has conducted evacuation measures, strengthened defenses, is mining possible areas of advance of the Defense Forces, is reconnoitering routes of advance and is preparing for assault operations.

In the area of Sotnytsia Kozachok village of Zolochiv community in the Russian Federation, the enemy is strengthening combat guard posts, building up the communication and control system, and increasing the use of reconnaissance UAVs.

Sarantsev said that the enemy is conducting internal rotations, increasing its military presence in the border areas, trying to conduct subversive and reconnaissance activities, shelling the Defense Forces both from the captured borders and from the territory of the Russian Federation, and building up command and control systems at certain locations and on its own territory.

In turn, the Defense Forces engage additional units and provide them with ammunition and drones.