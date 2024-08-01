Venislavskyi explained how commanders will be able to call up volunteer fighters without TCR: Person can find unit or unit can search through "Reserve+"

Commanders of military units will be able to call up volunteers for service without the involvement of the TCR. But first, the proposal of the General Staff of the Armed Forces must be approved by the Cabinet of Ministers.

This was stated by a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence, Fedir Venislavskyi, in a commentary to Ukrainska Pravda, Censor.NET reports.

"The TCRs have their own mobilization plans and orders from the General Staff, so they did not always meet volunteer fighters who came with relationships from specific military units. The only way to get into a chosen unit was to sign a contract. However, not all persons liable for military service want to sign a contract, because it provides for certain terms that do not always suit citizens. The General Staff proposes the following mechanism: if a person liable for military service wants to join a particular unit, he can do so by communicating with the commander. This means that commanders will be able to call up volunteers for service without the involvement of the TCR," Venislavskyi explained.

See more: In Lutsk, man took out gun instead of military registration documents and threatened TCR and patrol policemen, he was detained. PHOTOS

He clarified that communication between volunteers and military units will take place both on the initiative of citizens and commanders.

"A person can find a unit, contact the commander, and he will decide whether to call him or her up. But the unit can also communicate with a citizen whose data it has received from Reserve+ or the Oberih register of persons liable for military service," Venislavskyi explained.

Read more: General Staff has considered proposals that would allow military unit commanders to call up volunteers without TCR involvement

At the same time, the committee member emphasized that the initiative of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine must be approved by a resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers. The mechanism will be able to work only after the relevant decision is made.

Earlier, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that proposals had been considered that would allow military unit commanders to recruit volunteers without the involvement of the Military Commissariat.