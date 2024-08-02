Hungary’s decision to simplify entry for Russians and Belarusians threatens security of EU - European Commissioner Johansson

EU Commissioner for Internal Affairs Ylva Johansson reported that she contacted the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Hungary Sandor Pinter in connection with Budapest's decision to simplify the visa regime for Russians and Belarusians.

As Censor.NET informs, Reuters writes about it.

"Russia is a security threat. We need more, not less, vigilance. In today's letter, I am asking the Hungarian government to explain. If their easy access scheme poses a risk, we will act," the official said.

According to her, Hungary's decision threatens the security of the Schengen zone and reminds of the general desire of Brussels to guarantee the security of EU member states against the background of the fact that "Russia uses all possible unconventional methods to destabilize the European Union and its values." The EU commissioner called on Budapest to explain its position.

As a reminder, Hungary is simplifying entry conditions for citizens of the Russian Federation and Belarus. In particular, Budapest included them in the program of the so-called "national card", which is issued to those willing to work in Hungary for two years with the possibility of extension.

