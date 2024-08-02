Air defence destroyed 11 drones of various types - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS

In the southern and eastern directions, 11 UAVs of various types were destroyed.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Over the past and current days, 11 UAVs of various types were shot down by air defence on the southern and eastern directions," the statement said.

