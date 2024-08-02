ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11356 visitors online
News
805 0

Air defence destroyed 11 drones of various types - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS

In the southern and eastern directions, 11 UAVs of various types were destroyed.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Over the past and current days, 11 UAVs of various types were shot down by air defence on the southern and eastern directions," the statement said.

Read more: Air defense forces destroyed 7 "Shaheds" launched by Russians at night - Air Force

інфографіка
інфографіка

Author: 

Anti-aircraft warfare (1475) Air forces (1432)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 