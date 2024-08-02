Court of Russia recognized Poroshenko as terrorist: He announces competition for best "organization" name

The leader of the "ES" and the fifth president Petro Poroshenko, after the authorities of the Russian Federation recognized him as a terrorist and extremist, announced a competition for the best name for his "terrorist organization".

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of "European Solidarity".

"Recently, the Russian court recognized me as a terrorist and an extremist. Of course, they recognized me as an extremist for things I am proud of: for supporting the Armed Forces of Ukraine, for creating the Ukrainian church, for protecting the Ukrainian language. But in their crooked judgment, in order to enter me into the register, they have to write the name of the terrorist organization to which I allegedly belong. They are looking for, suing, sending requests to the Ministry of Justice. Therefore, I propose to simplify the work of these bastards," said the fifth president.

Yes, Poroshenko offers to recognize the name for his "terrorist" organization.

"Believe me, they follow my pages very carefully, especially in Telegram, let them choose. And the one who comes up with the best name will receive a very special gift from me. Write your options in the comments," concluded the "EU" leader.

