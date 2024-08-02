Police exposes 68 people involved in arson of military personnel and volunteer equipment

The National Police, together with the Security Service of Ukraine, revealed 59 cases of arson of servicemen's cars and exposed 68 people in the commission of these crimes.

As Censor.NET informs with reference to Ukrinform, the head of the criminal investigation of the National Police, Vadym Dzyubynskyi, announced this on the air of the telethon.

"The largest number of car arsons were recorded in Kyiv, Odesa, Dnipro and Kharkiv. Arsonists are committed by people of different age categories, only some of them are minors. All of them are united by the desire to earn quick and easy money," he noted.

The law enforcement officer added that the cars were set on fire by order of representatives of the special services of the Russian Federation.

"Usually, people are recruited when they are looking for a job on the Internet, in particular, they come across a job advertisement through Telegram channels. Then they are contacted by anonymous administrators and offer to set fire to cars for a monetary reward," Dzyubynskyi said.

But he reminded me. that setting fire to the cars of military personnel qualifies as causing damage to the state's defense capabilities - Article 113 (sabotage) and Article 114 (obstructing the actions of the Armed Forces) of the CCU. In the case of especially severe consequences, it is qualified as terrorism.

Criminal responsibility for burning a car is provided for in the form of deprivation of liberty from three years to life imprisonment.

We will remind, in the Dnipropetrovsk region, law enforcement officers detained two minors who set fire to the cars of a soldier and a volunteer.