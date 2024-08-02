Access to Instagram is blocked in Turkey

On 2 August, the Turkish Information and Communications Technology Authority blocked access to Instagram. The information technology regulator did not specify the reason or duration of the ban.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Reuters.

According to the publication, this step was taken after the head of the Communications Directorate of the Turkish Presidential Administration, Fahrettin Altun, commented on Wednesday, 31 July.

Watch more: Russian propagandists create fake accounts of Ukrainian military to sow despair. VIDEO

He criticised the platform for its decision to block condolence posts over the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, leader of the radical Palestinian movement HAMAS.

"It's censorship, pure and simple," Altun said, adding that Instagram did not cite any policy violations in its actions.

It is noted that there was no comment from Meta.

As a reminder, the leader of the radical Palestinian movement HAMAS, Ismail Haniyeh, and his bodyguard were killed in a shelling of their residence in Tehran.