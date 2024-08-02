Teachers should not expect salary increase in near future - Lisovyi

Currently, more than 70% of the state budget is spent on defence, so there is no question of raising teachers' salaries.

This was stated by Minister of Education Oksen Lisovyi, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"This is a very painful problem... We all understand that it is very difficult for us to attract young people to teach in secondary, out-of-school, vocational education, etc. We have developed a certain concept of raising salaries, and the final provisions of the law on education provide for an increase in salaries to three minimum wages. We understand what a decent salary means, including to encourage teachers to develop themselves and grow professionally. But today we have a critical situation in the budget, it is too complicated," said the head of the Ministry of Education and Science.

Lisovyi stressed that more than 70% of the state budget is spent on defence, but when the war is over, it will be possible to implement this concept in the first place.

"We need to hold out. Because the position of the President of Ukraine, and we all share it, is that education is the No. 1 priority after defence. We will defend the country, repel the enemy - and then we will make education the No. 1 priority," the minister concluded.

