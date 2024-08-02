EU is developing strategy to support Ukraine if Trump wins US elections - FT

The European Commission has created a special team of officials to prepare for the possible return of Donald Trump to the White House. The EU is developing a strategy to deal with Washington's likely changes on free trade and support for Ukraine.

As Censor.NET informs, the Financial Times writes about it.

The group was formed by the office of the Secretary General of the European Commission, Ilse Johansson, and includes a small number of officials representing key directorates for trade, competition, and external relations.

The group also assesses the impact of a possible Kamala Harris presidency and prepares for policy changes after the US election in November.

"It's about finding out what the consequences can be in any case," said the interlocutor of the publication.

According to the FT, the EU is concerned that Trump may introduce "painful tariffs" on EU exports, end support for Ukraine and force Kyiv to make peace on Russia's terms.

The EU is also worried about Trump's threats to withdraw the US from NATO or to undermine the mutual defense clause for countries that, in his opinion, do not spend enough on defense.

