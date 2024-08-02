Bodies of 250 fallen defenders were returned to Ukraine

As a result of repatriation measures, the bodies of the fallen defenders were returned to Ukraine from the Luhansk, Bakhmut, Marinka, Avdiivka, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia directions, as well as from Mariupol, Horlivka and from morgues in the Russian Federation.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War.

"The bodies were repatriated with the assistance of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, the Ministry of Reintegration, the Commissioner for Missing Persons in cooperation with the Joint Centre at the SSU, the Central Military Intelligence of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, other law enforcement agencies, departments and international organisations. The transfer of the bodies of the deceased soldiers is carried out in accordance with the Geneva Conventions," the statement said.

The repatriated bodies and remains will be transported to designated state institutions, where law enforcement officials and forensic experts will identify the victims.

"After identification, the bodies of our defenders will be handed over to their families for a decent burial," the statement said.

