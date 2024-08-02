Family of traitors who helped enemy to disrupt supply of Ukrainian equipment and weapons to front line will be tried in Kharkiv region

A 36-year-old man and a 44-year-old woman from the Kharkiv region are accused of high treason committed under martial law. They collected and transmitted data on critical infrastructure facilities of the railroad industry in the Izium and Chuhuiv districts.

The Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office approved and sent to court an indictment against a 36-year-old man and a 44-year-old woman on the fact of high treason committed under martial law and by prior conspiracy by a group of persons (Part 2 of Article 28, Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

How did the criminals act?

The defendants are a brother and sister who live in the village of Donets, Izium district, and work at a local utility company.

According to the investigation, in August 2023, an employee of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces contacted the woman via the Telegram messenger. He tasked her with collecting and transmitting information about critical infrastructure facilities in the railroad industry in the Izium and Chuhuiv districts.

The woman agreed to the "offer" and involved her brother in the implementation of this task.

The brother and sister passed the information they received to the Russian curator in the form of photographs and geolocation marks on Google maps.

The traitors photographed all the details the enemy needed: railroad bridges, overland pedestrian crossings, pipes and tunnels.

It is noted that thanks to this information, the enemy planned to carry out sabotage on railway lines during the movement of freight echelons of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to disrupt the supply of Ukrainian weapons and ammunition.

In addition, at the request of the Russian supervisor, at the end of December 2023, the defendants drew up written "obligations" to cooperate with the employees of the game in order to conduct subversive activities against Ukraine and sent a photo via the Telegram messenger to a representative of the special service of the aggressor state.

Law enforcers detained the traitors in accordance with Articles 208 and 615 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine in the village of Donets in Izium region.

The traitors face life imprisonment for their actions.