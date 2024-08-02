48% of Ukrainians negatively assessed activities of Servant of People, and 13% positively - poll

Among the nine political parties that were surveyed, Ukrainians expressed the most negative attitude toward the Servant of the People, Fatherland, and the banned OPFL, while the most positive attitude was expressed toward Serhii Prytula's party.

According to Censor.NET, this is evidenced by a poll conducted by the National Democratic Institute and the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology in May.

According to the poll, 48% of Ukrainians have a negative attitude toward the Servant of the People party, 32% have a neutral attitude, and 13% have a positive attitude.

Read more: 57% of Ukrainians believe the war will last for long time - KIIS poll. INFOGRAPHICS

The attitude towards All-Ukrainian Union "Fatherland" was assessed as negative by 57% of Ukrainians, 31% expressed a neutral attitude and 9% a positive one.

In addition, 71% of Ukrainians had a very negative attitude toward the banned OPFL, 19% were neutral, and 4% were positive.

Opinions about the party led by Serhii Prytula are divided, with positive and negative attitudes at 28%, respectively.

A positive attitude toward European Solidarity was expressed by 23%, and a negative attitude by 47% of Ukrainians. The party "UDAR" was negatively assessed by 34% of respondents, and only 18% - positively.

The level of negative attitudes among Ukrainians towards the parties "Smart Policy" and "Voice" is almost the same - 27% and 29%. Positive attitudes toward them were expressed by 18% and 13% of the polled respondents, respectively.

Read more: 72% of Ukrainians believe that elections should be held after war - KIIS poll. INFOGRAPHICS

The survey was conducted on May 8-25. A total of 2,508 adult residents of Ukraine were interviewed by telephone based on random generation of mobile numbers. The sample did not include the temporarily occupied territories as of February 23, 2022 (Crimea, occupied areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions).

Respondents living in the territories that were occupied after February 24, 2022 were interviewed if they felt safe enough to answer the questions.

The random margin of error for the national sample does not exceed 2.2%.